Minnesota Wild host Mite Holiday Jamboree

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The future professional hockey players of America took to the ice on Monday to show off some of their skills as part of the final day of the Minnesota Wild Mite Holiday Jamboree.

The event has been taking place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul since Friday.

The jamboree is a competition between 64 boys and girls teams under the age of eight years old from all across Minnesota.

Teams have been playing two back-to-back 25-minute half ice games as a way to improve their hockey games and build friendships with other players.

“We’ve had teams as far north as Ely, Minnesota, and Grand Rapids, and they get to come in to the Xcel and feel like a pro hockey player for the day,” said Gabby Billing, the hockey partnerships coordinator for the Minnesota Wild.

This year is the eighth year that the Wild have hosted the Mite Holiday Jamboree.