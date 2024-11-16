Minnesota Wild hand out turkeys

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Wild are making sure people have a good meal this Thanksgiving.

The team partnered with Jennie-O to hand out free frozen turkeys to fans at Aldrich Ice Arena in Maplewood.

Anyone could stop by and grab a bird while also saying hello to some of the players there, including Jakub Lauko and Marco Rossi.

“We’re just really excited about the partnership with Jennie-O. They’ve been a great partner for two years now, and we’re excited to serve the state of hockey and get some turkeys into hands of those that really need it,” said Bella Iversen, the community relations manager for the Wild.

The Wild are making sure fans get fed before a home game on Saturday when they play the Dallas Stars at the Xcel Energy Center.