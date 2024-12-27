Minnesota Vikings to recognize fans and stadium staff during final regular season home game

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings have announced that they will be recognizing fans and stadium staff during this weekend’s regular season home finale versus the Green Bay Packers.

For the first 40,000 fans who enter U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 29, the team will be giving away 3M hand warmers.

The Vikings will also be recognizing Betsy Fine as this year’s Minnesota Vikings NFL Fan of the Year. The NFL Fan of the Year competition is an annual celebration of extraordinary fans who inspire others through their love of football and exemplify every aspect of what it means to be a fan.

“The Fines have had Vikings season tickets in their family since the team’s inaugural 1961 season. Win or lose, Betsy honors her personal tradition of wearing Vikings gear at work the day after every game. Each nominee chosen will represent their team at Super Bowl XLIV in New Orleans on February 9,” a press release from the Vikings read.

The Vikings will also recognize 28 game day staff members who will receive the Skol Service MVP award during pregame. The recipients will receive jerseys to honor their dedication and hard work.

Debbie Montgomery of the St. Paul Police Department will also be recognized as this week’s Hometown Hero.

Finally, the national anthem will be sung by Monique Blakey who has auditioned for American Idol and The Voice. The All-Star Stunt Dogs will be this week’s halftime show as well while country artist Nate Smith will perform a postgame concert.