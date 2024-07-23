Minnesota Vikings sign cornerback Duke Shelley

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they were bringing back a familiar face, signing cornerback Duke Shelley.

Shelley returns to Minnesota for his sixth season in the NFL and second stint with the Vikings.

Originally selected in the sixth round (205th overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, Shelley spent the first three seasons of his career in Chicago.

Shelley then played the 2022 season with the Vikings where he appeared in 11 games (five starts) and recorded 31 total tackles, an interception and eight passes defensed. Shelley made a name for himself in Minnesota with a game-saving pass breakup against the Buffalo Bills while playing coverage on tight end Dawson Knox.

In 2023, Shelley was with the Las Vegas Raiders for training camp but was released during final cuts and signed with the Los Angeles Rams for the duration of the season. A native of Tucker, Ga., Shelley has appeared in 52 games in his NFL career, including 11 starts, and has tallied 92 total tackles, one interception, 14 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.