Minnesota Vikings legend Jared Allen listed as a Hall of Fame semifinalist

(ABC 6 News) — Could 2025 be the year when Minnesota Viking great Jared Allen makes a trip to Canton, Ohio?

The former Vikings defensive end is one of the 25 semi-finalist chosen for next year’s Hall of Fame class.

The five-time Pro Bowler finished his career with 648 tackles, 136 sacks, and two defensive touchdowns. In 2011, Allen came half a sack short of tying Michael Strahan’s single season sack record of 22.5.

The list will be trimmed to 15 players next with a final vote taking place before the Super Bowl. Allen made it to that final round in 2024.