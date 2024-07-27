Minnesota Vikings legend Cris Carter prepares for Down for the Challenge event raising money for the Salvation Army

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Legendary Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter is helping put on the annual Down for the Challenge event which raises money for the Salvation Army.

The event occurs on Saturday at the Omni Vikings Lakes Hotel in Eagan. More than 100 people will be rappelling down the 14-story building all in support of the Salvation Army.

The money raised will go towards shelter, housing, and homelessness prevention programs which helped Carter and his family when he was a child.

“I love salvation army,” Carter said. “I grew up as a salvation army kid getting their clothes, getting their groceries during the holidays, so for me being able to partner with them is one of the best things I could ever do.”