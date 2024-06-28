Minnesota Veteran’s home in Preston honored

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It was a big day in Preston as their veteran’s home was being honored today.

Veterans, community, and legislative leaders came to celebrate the new veteran’s home in Preston.

A project that came after 10 years of advocacy and two years of construction, bringing people together for the special day.

Governor Tim Walz was one of those people and shared a few words.

“This home will never close, we will never go through where we can’t care for our veterans, and the folks that come here to work, will continue to come here, and they will continue to serve,” Walz said.

The veteran’s home holds 18 resident households which totals to 54 beds. 22 veterans are already calling this place home and happy to see progress is being made.

“We’ve got a group of guys that they eat every meal together now, we’ve got a couple guys that put puzzles together every day so it’s just really fun to see,” administrator of the Minnesota Veteran’s Homes in Preston David Dunn said.

This is the third veteran’s home that opened up in the state this year and they’re looking to hire more staff and for more veterans to move in.