Minnesota veteran receives a vehicle

(ABC 6 News) — Friday brought a life-changing event for Minnesotan U.S. Army veteran.

Kevin Hardaway, who served in the military for eight years with much of it being in Afghanistan and Iraq, received keys to his own Subaru.

The car was donated and repaired as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program. Thanks to the present, Hardaway says he will be able to see his seven-year-old son, who lives with his mother.

“I’ve been pretty much getting to work through buses and using Ubers and Lyft so this is going to be like a substantial great help to me and my family,” Hardaway said.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses team up to repair and donate vehicles to those in need.