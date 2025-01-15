Minnesota vaccination rates on the decline

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It is that time of year when germs and illnesses are being spread.

As it arrives, there has been a steady decline in the number of Minnesotans getting immunized with some of the state-required vaccines.

The rates for state-required vaccines for kindergartners have dropped about 5% in recent years, with 87% of kids being immunized.

The Department of Health says there are a number of reasons for the decline, but the disruption from COVID-19 remains one of them.

Another reason is a slight but steady increase in families who are skeptical of vaccines.