Minnesota United launches license plate

(ABC 6 News) — Starting on Tuesday, residents can display their Minnesota United pride on their cars or trucks.

The soccer team launched official license plates thanks to a partnership with Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

A pair of plates has a standard one-time cost of $15.50. Special plates like the Minnesota United plate have an additional $30 annual fee included.

Proceeds from the plates will go to the Minnesota Loon Restoration project that works to protect the state bird.