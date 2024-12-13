Minnesota Twins visit Gillette Children’s Hospital patients

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Some patients at Gillette Children’s Hospital got a special surprise from legendary Minnesota Twins players on Thursday.

Huge Twins names like Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Baily Ober, Brooks Lee, and the T.C. Bear helped transform the hospital into a festive holiday party.

They had everything from gifts and face painting to games, treats, and more. This year’s theme was bringing the outdoors, indoors with the Fantastical Forest.

“They have a lifetime of care, and so they spend most of their lifetime with us, and so days like today break the routine. They let them have days with their family coming in, and all of you are here to support them, and it just lifts their spirits and it tells them to keep on working. They’re incredible; they never give up,” said President and CEO Barbara Joers.

The Twins and the hospital have teamed up for the event for more than five years.