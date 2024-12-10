Minnesota Twins help build dressers for people in need

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Many are taking part in this year’s season of giving, including a Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer.

Burt Blyleven and members of the Twins’ front office partnered with Bridging to assemble about 30 dressers in an effort to help others.

The Minnesota non-profit provides furniture to families transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.