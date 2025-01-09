Minnesota task force recommends decriminalizing psilocybin mushrooms

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A Minnesota state task force has recommended decriminalizing psilocybin mushrooms, more commonly known as magic mushrooms.

In a nearly 200-page report, the Psilocybin Medicine Task Force said evidence shows mushrooms can improve mental health.

The task force recommended removing criminal penalties for the personal use and possession of the mushrooms, and instead, creating a state-regulated clinical program for therapy treatments.

This would include dedicating funds toward more research into the health benefits of mushrooms, MDMA, and LSD.