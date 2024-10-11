Minnesota Supreme Court Justice visits Austin High School

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A Minnesota Supreme Court Justice spent part of Friday at Austin High School.

Justice Ann McKeig’s message was “anything is possible if you put your mind to it, no matter what your gender is.”

The entire school filed into Knowlton Auditorium for a women’s history assembly. Principal Matt Schmit gave some remarks and then handed things over to Justice McKeig.

She talked about her initial aspirations to become a country singer before describing her journey towards becoming the first Native American woman to serve on Minnesota’s Supreme Court.

After the initial lecture, the students had an opportunity to ask questions, which McKeig said was her favorite part of the day.

Students participated in a women’s history project contest after the assembly with cash awards being given to the winners.