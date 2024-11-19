Minnesota State Senator John Jasinski reappointed as Deputy Senate Republican Leader

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota State Senator John Jasinski (R-Faribault) has been reappointed by Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) to serve as Deputy Leader of the Senate Republican Caucus.

This reappointment continues a role Senator Jasinski has held for the last two years.

On November 6, Senator Jasinski was elected by his Republican colleagues to serve on the caucus leadership team. Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) will again serve as Senate Republican leader.

“I’m honored to take on this role again, and I’m ready to get to work,” Sen. Jasinski said via a press release. “For me, public service has always meant finding common ground and doing the hard work that serves Minnesotans well – without compromising our principles. I value the connections I’ve built with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and I see this role as a way to strengthen those connections and deliver results on issues that affect every family in our state. Whether it’s making life more affordable for working people, keeping our communities safe, or guaranteeing every child has a great education, I’m focused on results that make a real difference.”

“Senator Jasinski has always been a leader people can count on,” Leader Johnson said via a press release. “He brings people together and knows how to work through differences to find real solutions. That’s exactly what Minnesotans deserve. His experience, commitment, and respect for others will serve our caucus well and help keep us focused on the priorities that truly matter.”