Minnesota State Recognizes Leaders with Emeritus Status

(ABC 6 News) — The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has recognized Adenuga Atetwologun, Anne Blackhurst, and Richard Rush with the title of President Emeritus, and Devinder Malhotra with the title of Chancellor Emeritus.

Atewologun served as president of Riverland Community College from 2013 until 2023 when he retired. During his service, the Hormel Foundation created the Austin Assurance Scholarship that allows all Austin high school graduates an opportunity to attend Riverland without tuition cost.

Blackhurst, known affectionately as “President Anne” on the Minnesota State University, Morehead campus, served as president from 2014 until her retirement in 2023. She led the University through the development of a strategic framework, and during her time as president, Blackhurst built key fundraising partnerships that yielded three of the largest gifts in the University’s history.

Rush served as president of Minnesota State University, Mankato from 1992 to 2001 and became known for his focus on the student experience and his model of servant leadership. Under Rush’s teunure, the university became known as an early adopter of technology to enhance learning.

Malhotra served as chancellor or interim chancellor from 2017 until his retirement in 2023 and has also served in leadership roles at Metropolitan State University and St. Cloud State University.