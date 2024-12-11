Minnesota State Patrol reports 276 DWI arrests over the weekend

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) reported that they made 276 DWI arrests.

According to a Facebook post from MSP, the arrests took place from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday with 123 of the arrests coming on Saturday and 100 arrests on Sunday. Meanwhile, 36 arrests were made Friday night, and 17 were made on Monday morning.

This comes as MSP is increasing their presence on the road for the holiday season to crack down on impaired driving.

According to MSP, in the St. Cloud region, one of the troopers arrested the same driver for DWI two nights in a row.

Meanwhile, in the Virginia region of northern Minnesota, another trooper made five arrests throughout the week. One included a woman driving five children home from a basketball game.