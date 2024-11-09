Minnesota State Fire Marshal urges propane tank caution after father, five children were critically hurt

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is urging caution after a propane tank explosion left a father and his five children seriously injured.

The explosion happened in Clearwater County just west of Bemidji.

Authorities say the father and children went to get toys in a storage container that had the propane tank in it.

That is when the father’s cigarette lighter ignited the leaking propane tank, causing the explosion.

The State Fire Marshal says to always store propane tanks outside, and if it smells like gas, get away from the tank and call 911.

The father and his five kids remain in critical but stable condition in Minneapolis.