Minnesota State Fair offers accommodations for those with sensory issues

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — While the Minnesota State Fair is full of fun, for some it can be a bit overwhelming, especially for those with sensory issues or who are neurodivergent.

This year, the fair has two spaces for those who are sensitive to the big crowds, lights, and noises.

One location is called Joy Mobile, and it is located just south of Judson Avenue near Gate 9.

There is also the Fraser Building which is just north of the Space Tower. Both spots are available to anyone regardless of age.