Minnesota State Fair breaks another attendance record

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Fair has broken yet another attendance record on its second Sunday of 2024.

Fair officials say over 256,000 people were at the fair on Sunday, beating the all-time record that was set in 2019 when more than 245,000 people walked through the gates.

So far, the Minnesota State Fair has set five attendance records this year.