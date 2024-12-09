Minnesota State College Southeast to host open house for its Welding Technology Program

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota State College Southeast will be hosting an open house to help new students learn more about its Welding Technology Program.

The open house is taking place on Tuesday, December 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Winona campus Welding Lab (1250 Homer Road, Winona, MN)

The open house will allow students to learn about free tuition options, career opportunities, a tour of the Welding Lab, apply for admission, and meet instructors. There will also be free pizza and a chance to win prizes.

“Statewide, the need for welders is expected to increase significantly over the next 10 years,” said Calvin Clemons, Dean of Trade and Technology at Southeast, via a press release. “The median salary in Minnesota is about $55,000, but experienced welders can make much more.”

Advance registration for the open house is encouraged but not required and can be done here.