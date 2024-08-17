Minnesota Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is getting underway this weekend, beginning Saturday, August 17th.

It will be happening for the next seven weekends in Shakopee until September 28th.

There is music, a marketplace, hundreds of vendors, food and drinks, live jousting, and of course, plenty of people dressed up in costumes.

The festival says it is largest of its kind in the country, with annual attendance being around 300,000 people.

