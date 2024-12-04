Minnesota puts in bid to host 2031 World Horticulture Expo

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota state officials are bidding to host the A1 World Horticulture Expo set for 2031.

The theme is “Human/Nature: Where Humanity and Horticulture Meet.” Renderings seen in the video above show what the event could look like.

The expo would last six months and bring in millions of visitors. A decision is expected by the committee sometime early next year.