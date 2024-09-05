Minnesota Public Utilities Commission takes action to move discarded wind turbines out of Mower County

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission acted on a complaint from the city of Grand Meadow regarding discarded wind turbine blades that have been stored on an industrial lot.

According to a news release, the blades were part of the Mower County Wind Repowering Project. After hearing from the community and other stakeholders, the Commission required Xcel Energy, the current project owner, to work with NextEra Energy Resources, the former project owner, to begin removal of the blades as soon as possible or by October 5, 2024.

In 2020, the Commission approved a permit to refurbish the existing Mower County Wind Project. The repowering project entailed replacing turbine components, including new longer turbine blades, to increase the efficiency of the wind farm. More than 100 blades were left in an industrial park within city limits following the repowering.

“I appreciate the communities’ advocacy and getting this matter in front of us,” said Commission Chair Katie Sieben via a news release. “Renewable energy projects like Mower County Wind are critically important for rural economies; these discarded blades were not properly disposed of and recycled and now they will be thanks to the advocacy of local residents.”

If the blades are not removed by the end of the year, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency stated they will take action to ensure they are removed.