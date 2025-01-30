Minnesota Police Association sues POST Board

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Police and Peace Officer’s Association announced a class action lawsuit against the POST Board on Thursday.

According to a press release, the new lawsuit accuses the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) of violating the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act (MGDPA).

It was discovered last week that personal information was released without authorization back in August 2024. That data included the identities of 257 undercover law enforcement officers.

The lawsuit alleges the POST Board’s actions directly contradict the state’s laws on data privacy, and argues the public release of this sensitive data was a violation of privacy and a direct threat to officer safety.