Minnesota officials announce legislation to designate bald eagle as National Bird passes through Congress

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Representatives Brad Finstad (R-MN) and Angie Craig (D-MN) announced their bipartisan legislation to designate the bald eagle as the National Bird of the United States has passed the House of Representatives and the Senate.

It will now head to the President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of our country’s freedom and strength. In Minnesota, we know a thing or two about eagles: we are home to one of the largest populations of bald eagles in the country as well as the National Eagle Center in Wabasha,” said Sen. Klobuchar via a press release. “With the passage of our legislation, the bald eagle will now officially be recognized as our nation’s national bird.”

“The Bald Eagle has been a universally recognizable symbol of patriotism in this country for centuries, and they thrive in Minnesota because of our lakes and forestry,” said Sen. Smith via a press release. “I am proud to cosponsor this bipartisan legislation designating the Bald Eagle as the official bird of the United States and am excited to celebrate its passage out of the House.”

“More than two hundred and forty years ago, the Founding Fathers identified the bald eagle as a symbol of the strength and independence promised in our new nation. Since then, we have revered this majestic creature as the unquestionable icon of the United States,” said Rep. Finstad via a press release. “Today, we rightfully recognize the bald eagle as our official national bird – bestowing an honor that is long overdue. In the First District, we are the proud home of the National Eagle Center, our country’s only educational center dedicated to preserving the bald eagle and its historical and cultural significance. It has been an honor to work alongside them to make this historic moment a reality.”

“This is an exciting day. The Bald Eagle has symbolized American ideals since its placement on the Great Seal in 1782,” said Preston Cook, Co-Chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Center and author of American Eagle – A Visual History of Our National Emblem, via a press release. “With this legislation, we honor its historic role and solidify its place as our national bird and an emblem of our national identity.”

The bald eagle has been depicted as the national symbol of the United States since June 20, 1782, when the Founding Fathers approved the Great Seal of the United States.