Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan celebrate 2024 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated the 12th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in Sleepy Eye and Brown County on Saturday.

According to a press release, the weekend included a public lands celebration, community gathering, hunters’ breakfast, and a post-hunt lunch.

“As a lifelong hunter and Pheasants Forever member, I look forward to this weekend all year,” said Governor Walz in the press release. “Hunting is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota that boosts our tourism economy and brings folks together outdoors. Thanks to the conservation work of Minnesota Pheasants Forever members, we’re ensuring this sport will be passed on to new generations. I’m wishing all Minnesotans a safe and successful hunting season.”

“It was a wonderful weekend to celebrate the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener and showcase the best of Minnesota: our deep traditions, beautiful public lands, and strong outdoor recreation industry,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I’m grateful to the Sleepy Eye community for showing such hospitality and hosting a very successful opener.”

With more than 400,000 Minnesotans participating in the state’s diverse hunting activities each year, hunting is a driver of the state’s tourism and outdoor recreation industries. The pheasant, grouse, and quail-hunting industries have a multi-million-dollar impact on the state economy.

“This is a fantastic time of year to enjoy Minnesota’s public lands with fellow hunters, and there’s a wealth of public lands to choose from in the Sleepy Eye area,” said Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Thanks to the Sleepy Eye community for their hospitality and showing us the best of what the area has to offer. We loved hearing from people about the value public lands and outdoor recreation bring to the community.”

On Friday afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan and Commissioner Strommen attended a public lands celebration that recognized conservation efforts on the Rosenau-Lambrecht Wildlife Management Area. They also attended a community gathering in downtown Sleepy Eye with community members and leaders.

On Saturday morning, Governor Walz hunted on the land of Matt Kucharski, former chair of the National Pheasants Forever board. Also joining the hunt were Marilyn Vetter, president and CEO of Pheasants Forever, and Scott Rall, president of Nobles County Pheasants Forever.

Lieutenant Governor Flanagan hunted on the land of Tim Kraskey, Brown County Pheasants Forever chapter president. Her hunting party also included Explore Minnesota Tourism Executive Director Lauren Bennett McGinty; DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Straka; Danielle LaRae Bowman, a Sleepy Eye resident and avid hunter; and Lily Kallevig, a senior at Sleepy Eye High School and member of the trap shooting team.

The 2024 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener showcased the many hunting, recreational, and community opportunities that Sleepy Eye and Brown County have to offer.