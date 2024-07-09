Former Range lawmaker released from custody, no charges filed at this time

(WDIO) – Former DFL lawmaker Jason Metsa, 43, was released from custody Tuesday, July 9.

“Mr. Metsa was released without charges at this time,” explained Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Chris Florey. “A charging decision has not been made. This matter is pending further investigation and review.”

Metsa, from Virginia, was arrested Saturday and booked on probable cause of criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree.

WDIO does not normally name people before they’ve been charged, but named Metsa as he was a public figure for several years.

He served in the Minnesota House for three terms, from 2013-2018. He was also a deputy commissioner of Iron Range Resources and he once ran for the 8th district Congressional seat.