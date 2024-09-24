Minnesota manufacturing facility receives investment from the White House

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A Minnesota manufacturing facility will be receiving funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.

The investment is expected to nearly double U.S. production capacity of sensor and power chips at the facility.

The CHIPS Act was signed into law in 2022. $123 million would be coming to Minnesota to expand the polar semiconductor facility in Bloomington.