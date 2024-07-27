Minnesota man arrested in Iowa for narcotics violations
(ABC 6 News) – Clear Lake police arrested an Owatonna man on an outstanding federal arrest warrant for narcotics violations, in addition to several new charges on Friday.
According to a press release from CLPD, just prior to 6 p.m.,police received a complaint of a reckless motorcycle near the 600 block of U.S. Hwy 18.
Officers attempted to contact the driver, later identified as 57-year-old Bradley Winters from Owatonna, who then fled on foot. After a brief foot chase and short struggle, Winters was taken into custody.
At the time of his arrest, Winters was found to be in possession of over 100 grams of methamphetamine.
Winter was charged with the following charges and transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail
to be held:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine – Class B Felony
- Harassment 1st Degree – Aggravated Misdemeanor
- Assault on Person Engaged in Certain Occupations – Serious Misdemeanor
- Interference w/ Official Acts, Bodily Injury – Serious Misdemeanor
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor
CLPD was assisted by the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and Iowa State Patrol.