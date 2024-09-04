Minnesota leaders emphasize importance of free meals program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For many kids in the ABC 6 News area, school has already begun. However, kids in other areas had their first day of school on Tuesday.

To help mark the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan helped serve lunch at school in Northfield.

Flanagan, alongside the State Education Commissioner, used the time to highlight the Minnesota Free School Meal Program.

New data released last week from the department suggests the school is still playing catchup from COVID-19. One of those areas is in attendance.

“Attendance is one of those things that will help close that gap,” Flanagan said. ” When kids are in school, they are learning, they do better. Having meals at school both breakfast and lunch I think is super helpful for getting our kids into school.”

This is the second year of the free meals program.