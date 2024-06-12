Minnesota law enforcement ticket over 1,900 drivers during ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) announced over 1,900 unbelted motorists were cited during its ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign in a release Wednesday.

The campaign highlighted the following statistics:

Officers, deputies and troopers from 272 agencies issued 1,922 seat belt citations and 108 child restraint citations during the Click It or Ticket campaign May 20 through June 2.

That compares to 2,382 seat belt citations and 130 child seat citations in 2023.

The campaign includes enforcement, education and awareness to influence smart seat belt choices.

“Enforcing the seat belt law is not about writing tickets — it’s about saving lives,” said Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) Director Mike Hanson. “If any of the more than 1,900 people cited had been in a crash, they may not be here today. It’s easy, it’s smart and it’s the law. Wear your seat belt and get home safe.”

OTS said the single easiest thing motorists can do to protect themselves in a crash — is buckle up. While most Minnesotans know the importance of wearing their seat belt, there are still too many people not buckling themselves or their children in the vehicle, according to a statement.

In seat belt citations by agency, the following seat belt citation statistics were reported:

In the Twin Cities Metro:

Minnesota State Patrol (west metro region) — 178

St. Paul Police Department — 170

Minnesota State Patrol (east metro region) — 88

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office — 45

Bloomington Police Department — 37

Roseville Police Department — 28

Across greater Minnesota:

Minnesota State Patrol (Virginia region) — 160

Minnesota State Patrol (Rochester region) — 116

Minnesota State Patrol (St. Cloud) — 113

Minnesota State Patrol (Duluth region) — 86

Minnesota State Patrol (Detroit Lakes region) — 84

Minnesota State Patrol (Marshall region) — 43

Minnesota State Patrol (Mankato region) — 38

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office — 37

Minnesota State Patrol (Thief River Falls region) — 35

Minnesota State Patrol (Brainerd region) — 31

Clay County Sheriff’s Office — 26

Minnesota law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be tucked under the arm or behind the back.

All children must be in a child safety seat until they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall or at least 8 years old, whichever comes first.

More information about the respective laws are available at DriveSmartMN.org and BuckleUpKids.dps.mn.gov