Minnesota law enforcement made 445 DWI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend
(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 445 DWI arrests were made by Minnesota law enforcement during the Thanksgiving weekend.
The numbers were recorded from 6 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday and break down like this:
- 43 arrests on Wednesday night
- 100 arrests on Thursday
- 72 arrests on Friday
- 119 arrests on Saturday
- 99 arrests on Sunday
- 12 arrests on Monday morning
The Minnesota DPS is reminding residents to make sure to have a sober ride planned during the holiday season.