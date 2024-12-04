Minnesota law enforcement made 445 DWI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 445 DWI arrests were made by Minnesota law enforcement during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The numbers were recorded from 6 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday and break down like this:

  • 43 arrests on Wednesday night
  • 100 arrests on Thursday
  • 72 arrests on Friday
  • 119 arrests on Saturday
  • 99 arrests on Sunday
  • 12 arrests on Monday morning

The Minnesota DPS is reminding residents to make sure to have a sober ride planned during the holiday season.