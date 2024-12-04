Minnesota law enforcement made 445 DWI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 445 DWI arrests were made by Minnesota law enforcement during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The numbers were recorded from 6 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday and break down like this:

43 arrests on Wednesday night

100 arrests on Thursday

72 arrests on Friday

119 arrests on Saturday

99 arrests on Sunday

12 arrests on Monday morning

The Minnesota DPS is reminding residents to make sure to have a sober ride planned during the holiday season.