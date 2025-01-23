Minnesota jobs grow again in December

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — There is some positive news in Minnesota’s economic development as in the latest state labor report, employers added 4100 jobs in December.

Additionally, the state’s labor force grew by 3300 job seekers, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% last month as well while the national average sat at 4.1%.