Minnesota House leaders continue to clash over power-sharing agreement

(ABC 6 News) – As the third week of the Minnesota legislative session wraps up, House leaders continue to clash over negotiations for power sharing.

On Friday, House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman accused Republican Leader Lisa Demuth of not showing up for a negotiation meeting.

In a statement sent to ABC 6 News, Hortman said, “I invited Leader Demuth to negotiate at 9:00 AM this morning and she did not show up. We have an obligation to the people of Minnesota to keep negotiating until we reach an agreement. Democrats are asking Republicans to make a commitment now, in writing, to adopt the power-sharing agreement we negotiated if the House returns to a tie, and agree to let all duly elected state representatives serve their terms in office. We agree that Republicans would control the House while they have a temporary 67-66 advantage. Republicans have not offered any justification for why they should retain control of the House when the balance of power shifts back to a tie.”

On Thursday, Rep. Demuth posted on X saying, “If Democrats want to meet or have a new offer that isn’t 2+ weeks old, they know how to get ahold of me. Or they could simply show up for work.”