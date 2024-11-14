Minnesota Historical Society announces new grant recipients totaling $5.5 million in 29 counties

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Historical Society has announced the newest recipients of 48 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Large Grants totaling $5,582,493 in 29 counties.

According to a press release from MNHS, large grants are awarded annually to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units, and federally recognized Tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history.

The latest cycle of awards was approved by MNHS Executive Council on October 17.

Among the 48 new grants, Dodge County Historical Society in Mantorville is receiving $183,410 to repair roof, mortar, and window features at the 1860 Wasioja School.

Meanwhile, the City of Adams will receive $212,204 to replace the roof and tuck-point the masonry of the First National Bank of Adams.