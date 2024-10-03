Minnesota Guardsmen provide support for Helene victims

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Base Guardsmen will be traveling south to lend a helping hand in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

A base in St. Cloud, the C Company General Support Aviation Battalion, is sending two helicopters to the disaster area.

Aside from supplies, 11 soldiers are heading down to help as well. They are expected to arrive Friday and provide support for at least a week.