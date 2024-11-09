Minnesota GOP calls for investigation into District 14B race

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, the state Republican Party is calling for an investigation into Tuesday’s election results.

One of the closest races, District 14B, was originally reported as a four-vote victory for the GOP. A short time later, the DFL candidate ws shown as the winner by 28 votes. The slim lead has since grown to 181 votes.

Citing what they call irregularities, GOP Chairman David Hahn is requesting an investigation and recount.

The State House is poised to be tied for the first time since the 1970s, so a change in the race would have a significant impact.