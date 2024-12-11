Minnesota Golden Gophers release 2025 football schedule

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Golden Gophers have released their 2025 football schedule.

The Gophers will open their season on August 28 with a matchup against the Buffalo Bulls, and once again, they will close their regular season on November 29 against the Wisconsin Badgers in a battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The full schedule can be found below, with matchups in bold representing home games:

  • AUG. 28 – BUFFALO
  • SEP. 6 – NORTHWESTERN STATE
  • SEP. 13 – at California
  • SEP. 27 – RUTGERS
  • OCT. 4 – at Ohio State
  • OCT. 11 – PURDUE
  • OCT. 18 – NEBRASKA
  • OCT. 25 – at Iowa
  • NOV. 1 – MICHIGAN STATE
  • NOV. 15 – at Oregon
  • NOV. 22 – at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)
  • NOV. 29 – WISCONSIN

The Gophers finished their 2024 regular season with a 7-5 record (5-4 in Big Ten play) and will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on January 3.