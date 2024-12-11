Minnesota Golden Gophers release 2025 football schedule

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Golden Gophers have released their 2025 football schedule.

The Gophers will open their season on August 28 with a matchup against the Buffalo Bulls, and once again, they will close their regular season on November 29 against the Wisconsin Badgers in a battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The full schedule can be found below, with matchups in bold representing home games:

AUG. 28 – BUFFALO

SEP. 6 – NORTHWESTERN STATE

SEP. 13 – at California

SEP. 27 – RUTGERS

OCT. 4 – at Ohio State

OCT. 11 – PURDUE

OCT. 18 – NEBRASKA

OCT. 25 – at Iowa

NOV. 1 – MICHIGAN STATE

NOV. 15 – at Oregon

NOV. 22 – at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)

NOV. 29 – WISCONSIN

The Gophers finished their 2024 regular season with a 7-5 record (5-4 in Big Ten play) and will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on January 3.