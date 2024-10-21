Minnesota Frost partners with Second Harvest

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is celebrating the start of a new partnership with Second Harvest, aimed at “putting hunger on ice.”

On Monday, members of the Frost were packing food at Second Harvest Heartland.

In addition, any time forward Taylor Heise feeds a teammate an assist this season, 600 pounds of apples will go to the food bank.

“In hockey, you pass it to your teammates, and we’re gonna assist here in the community … all of that for one pass. I don’t have to do a lot, and I get to donate all those apples,” said Heise.

Last season, Heise had nine assists, which would equal 5400 pounds of apples. She says she hopes to exceed that number this year.