Minnesota Energy Resources reminds hunters to check their heaters

(ABC 6 News) — Hunters will be heading to the woods with firearm deer hunting season beginning this Saturday.

However, is there an invisible danger lurking inside your hunting cabin?

Minnesota Energy Resources is reminding everyone to inspect the heating systems in their cabins. A quick check can prevent a dangerous or even fatal buildup of carbon monoxide.

The invisible odorless gas is caused by improper burning or venting of fuel. It is also a good time to change the batteries of your carbon monoxide detector.

The most common carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms include dizziness, headaches, unusually red lips, nausea, a fluttering heartbeat, and eventually unconsciousness.