Minnesota DPS names new Emergency Communication Networks director

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced that Leah Palmer has been named director of the Emergency Communication Networks (ECN).

According to a press release, Palmer is coming from Metro Transit, where she managed its Transit Rider Investment Program.

In that role, Palmer led the effort to create a team of agents dedicated to working with law enforcement and other transit officials to improve the rider experience. TRIP agents ensure fare compliance, connect people with needed resources and help to enforce Metro Transit’s Code of Conduct.

As the ECN director, Palmer will oversee efforts to support Minnesota’s 911 system to help ensure the delivery of public safety services to Minnesotans.

“With her proven track record of steadfast leadership within the state, I am confident Leah will provide the strategic planning and guidance needed to best support our partners and people across Minnesota,” DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson said via a press release.

Palmer started her career as a public safety telecommunicator with the City of Minneapolis and has more than 15 years of experience in public service.

“I am honored to serve as the director of ECN and am deeply committed to advancing its mission,” Palmer said via a press release. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team to build upon their excellent work and further strengthen our service to the people of Minnesota.”