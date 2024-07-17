Minnesota DNR responds to social media post from employee regarding Trump shooting

(ABC 6 News) — Over the weekend, an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump sparked controversy not only across the nation, but particularly in Minnesota.

Following the shooting, an employee of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Tyler Janke, posted to Facebook, “Too bad they weren’t a better shot.”

The DNR then posted the following statement on its social media accounts:

“Violence or the threat of violence has absolutely no place in American politics. The recent assassination attempt on former President Trump was a heinous act with tragic consequences. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources vehemently rejects the use of violence, or the insinuation of violence, in any form.

“We are aware of a recent social media post on a personal account associated with one of our employees about the assassination attempt on former President Trump. The comment is reprehensible and inconsistent with the views and values of the Minnesota DNR. We are thoroughly examining the matter and will take all appropriate steps in alignment with state law and policy. The Minnesota Data Practices Act limits our ability to comment further on this personnel matter.”