Minnesota DNR issues thin ice warning on lakes

(ABC 6 News) — After the warmer than usual weekend, the Minnesota DNR is warning people about the dangers of thin ice on lakes.

Ice near the shore is thick, but further out, that may not be the case.

Just last week, two boys were rescued in Olmsted County after being stuck in the ice. Both are now okay, but people aren’t always as lucky.

“Young kids this time of year are very curious about going out and when children wander out onto the ice this time of year, often ends in tragedy,” said Nicole Biagi, the DNR Ice Safety Coordinator.

Despite the warnings, you can already see ice houses going up on a number of Minnesota lakes.