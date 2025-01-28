Minnesota DNR invests in better shore-fishing access

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesotans love to fish, and as a result, the DNR is investing in better fishing access on the shore.

DNR officials say some of the planned projects include enhancing fishing piers and platforms, creating accessible trails, and installing ADA compliant parking.

The “Get Out More” investment is working to ensure everyone can enjoy the recreation system and provide statewide projects for shore fishing.