Minnesota DNR holds public workshop in Dodge County to discuss local groundwater

(ABC 6 News) — In Dodge County, the Minnesota DNR held a public workshop to go over its findings on local groundwater.

The DNR published its Groundwater Atlas for Dodge County, covering items like flow, chemistry, and the pollution sensitivity of aquifers.

They collected groundwater samples from 90 private wells to conduct the testing.

The Groundwater Atlas will help assess pollution sensitivity, identify viable water sources, and help in making decisions about where to construct septic systems.