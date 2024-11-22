Minnesota DNR debuts second EagleCam on Thursday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota DNR EagleCam is back and better than ever.

The cam follows a breeding pair of bald eagles and is about half a mile away from the original nest location. The pair will generally begin incubating their eggs around February, which will hatch about 35 days later.

If you were a fan of the original EagleCam, don’t worry, it is still up and both can be found here.