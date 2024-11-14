Minnesota DNR announces winter walleye limit

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Temperatures are starting to dip, and it won’t be long before ice fishing season gets underway.

On Monday, the Minnesota DNR announced its winter walleye limit for two popular lakes: Lake Mille Lacs and Upper Red Lake.

From December through February, licensed anglers will be allowed to keep two walleye from Lake Mille Lacs and four walleye from Upper Red Lake.

The DNR says Mille Lacs has more walleye this year than last, and numbers are about the same in Upper Red Lake.