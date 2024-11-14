Minnesota Department of Public Safety debuts new website

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is making its website easier to use.

The newly-designed site is built to be more mobile-friendly along with improved search capabilities. Aside from being able to renew your driver’s license or buy tabs, you can also find more information on different state offices.

This includes the Offices of Safety Oversight and the Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls.

The new site can be explored here.