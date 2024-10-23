Minnesota Department of Health investigates maltreatment complaint at Global Home Health Care in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Health has substantiated a complaint of maltreatment at Global Home Health Care in Rochester.

According to the investigative report, a staff member neglected a client when she violated the agency’s policies and procedures and allowed her boyfriend to drive the client to run errands.

The boyfriend crossed a center line while driving, resulting in a head on collision with a semi-trailer. The client was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The client’s diagnoses included traumatic brain injury and short-term memory loss and was evaluated and discharged the same day.

The police report following the crash indicated officers were dispatched for a report of a three-vehicle crash with injuries. Vehicle one sustained “heavy damage,” the semi-truck had “minor damage,” but the trailer sustained “heavy damage.” Vehicle three had moderate damage to the passenger rear side.

The investigation indicated the AP “grossly violated” the company’s transportation and HIPPA policy by bringing her boyfriend to the workplace and providing transportation to the client. The agency had a policy prohibiting staff from driving clients in their personal vehicles and a policy that prohibited staff from having non-employees in client homes.

The Minnesota Department of Health issued a correction order, and Global Home Health Care retrained the staff member.

The full investigative report can be found below: